Cantata No 82, 'Ich habe genug'

Johann Sebastian Bach & Douglas Boyd & Olaf Bär & Scottish Chamber Orchestra & Peter Schreier
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
PERFORMER: Douglas Boyd
SINGER: Olaf Bär
ORCHESTRA: Scottish Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Peter Schreier

