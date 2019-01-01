BBC Music is changing. Find out more

1812 Overture, Op 49

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra & Erich Kunzel
COMPOSER: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
ORCHESTRA: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Erich Kunzel

More from this artist

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from