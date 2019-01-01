BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Symphony no. 2 (D.125) in B flat major, 2nd movement; Andante

Franz Schubert & Chamber Orchestra of Europe & Claudio Abbado
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert
ORCHESTRA: Chamber Orchestra of Europe
CONDUCTOR: Claudio Abbado

