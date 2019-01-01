BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre; Toréador, en garde (Carmen)

Georges Bizet & Sherrill Milnes & The Ambrosian Singers & London Symphony Orchestra & Claudio Abbado
COMPOSER: Georges Bizet
SINGER: Sherrill Milnes
CHOIR: The Ambrosian Singers
ORCHESTRA: London Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Claudio Abbado

More from this artist

Georges Bizet Georges Bizet
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from