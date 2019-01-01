BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Piano Sonata in C minor, Op 13, 'Pathétique' (2nd mvt)

Ludwig van Beethoven & Sir András Schiff
COMPOSER: Ludwig van Beethoven
PERFORMER: Sir András Schiff

