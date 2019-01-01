BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Wassail Song (Folk Songs of the Four Seasons)

Ralph Vaughan Williams & Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra & City of London Choir & Hilary Davan Wetton
COMPOSER: Ralph Vaughan Williams
ORCHESTRA: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
CHOIR: City of London Choir
CONDUCTOR: Hilary Davan Wetton

More from this artist

Ralph Vaughan Williams Ralph Vaughan Williams
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from