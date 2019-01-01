BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Silvio amante disperato - aria from Cantata no.9 "Destatevi, o pastori"

Nicola Porpora & Jonathan Cohen & Iestyn Davies & Arcangelo & Jonathan Cohen
COMPOSER: Nicola Porpora
PERFORMER: Jonathan Cohen
SINGER: Iestyn Davies
ENSEMBLE: Arcangelo
DIRECTOR: Jonathan Cohen

