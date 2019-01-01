BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Quem vidistis pastore (4 motets pour le temps de Noël)

Francis Poulenc & Polyphony & Stephen Layton
COMPOSER: Francis Poulenc
CHOIR: Polyphony
CONDUCTOR: Stephen Layton

More from this artist

Francis Poulenc Francis Poulenc
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from