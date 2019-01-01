BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Pulcinella - suite (feat. Yvonne Kenny, John Aler, London Sinfonietta & John Tomlinson)

Igor Stravinsky & Yvonne Kenny & Esa‐Pekka Salonen & John Aler & London Sinfonietta
COMPOSER: Igor Stravinsky Esa‐Pekka Salonen
FEATURED ARTIST: Yvonne Kenny John Aler London Sinfonietta John Tomlinson

Igor Stravinsky
