Luonnotar, tone poem (Op.70) [1913] for soprano and orchestra

Jean Sibelius & Soile Isokoski & Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra & Jukka‐Pekka Saraste
COMPOSER: Jean Sibelius
SINGER: Soile Isokoski
ORCHESTRA: Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Jukka‐Pekka Saraste

