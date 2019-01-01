BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Cantata no.35 (BWV.35) "Geist und Seele wird verwirret"

Johann Sebastian Bach & Jadwiga Rappé & Concerto Avenna & Andrzej Mysinski
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
SINGER: Jadwiga Rappé
ENSEMBLE: Concerto Avenna
CONDUCTOR: Andrzej Mysinski

