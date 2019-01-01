BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Opening chorus of Cantata No 205, 'Zerreisset, zersprenget, zertrümmert die Gruft'

Johann Sebastian Bach & The Choir of the Age of Enlightenment & Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment & Gustav Leonhardt
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
CHOIR: The Choir of the Age of Enlightenment
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
CONDUCTOR: Gustav Leonhardt

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from