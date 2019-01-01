BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto Grosso in G minor, Op 8 No 6, 'per il santissimo Natale' (feat. Il Giardino Armonico & Giovanni Antonini)

Giuseppe Torelli & Il Giardino Armonico & Giovanni Antonini
COMPOSER: Giuseppe Torelli
FEATURED ARTIST: Il Giardino Armonico Giovanni Antonini

