A spotless rose - 3 Carol Anthems, no.2

Herbert Howells & Monteverdi Choir & Michael McCarthy & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
COMPOSER: Herbert Howells
CHOIR: Monteverdi Choir
SINGER: Michael McCarthy
CONDUCTOR: Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Herbert Howells
