Madrigal: Per pieta (Out of piety)

Giulio Schiavetto & Slovenian Chamber Choir & Vladimir Kranjčević
COMPOSER: Giulio Schiavetto
CHOIR: Slovenian Chamber Choir
DIRECTOR: Vladimir Kranjčević
