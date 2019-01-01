BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Aria: Son qual misera Colomba from "Cleofide"

Johann Adolf Hasse & Emma Kirkby & Capella Coloniensis & William Christie
COMPOSER: Johann Adolf Hasse
SINGER: Emma Kirkby
CHOIR: Capella Coloniensis
CONDUCTOR: William Christie

