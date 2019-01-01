BBC Music is changing. Find out more

La Mer - 3 symphonic sketches for orchestra

Claude Debussy & Great Symphony Orchestra of the All-Union Radio & Christian Knapp
COMPOSER: Claude Debussy
ORCHESTRA: Great Symphony Orchestra of the All-Union Radio
CONDUCTOR: Christian Knapp

More from this artist

Claude Debussy Claude Debussy
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from