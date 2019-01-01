Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
TV
Radio
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
Sonata Op.6 for violin and piano (feat. András Kiss & Ilona Prunyi)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
&
András Kiss
&
Ilona Prunyi
Show performers
COMPOSER: Erich Wolfgang Korngold
FEATURED ARTIST: András Kiss Ilona Prunyi
More from this artist
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Sign in
to the BBC,
or
Register
"
"
Added, go to
My Music
to see full list.
More from