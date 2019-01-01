BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Prelude and fugue from Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, bk.1 no. 7 in E flat major BWV.852 (feat. Glenn Gould)

Johann Sebastian Bach & Glenn Gould
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
FEATURED ARTIST: Glenn Gould

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from