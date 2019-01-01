BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Introduzione teatrale in D major, Op 4 No 5

Pietro Locatelli & Elizabeth Wallfisch & Raglan Baroque Players
COMPOSER: Pietro Locatelli
PERFORMER: Elizabeth Wallfisch
ENSEMBLE: Raglan Baroque Players

