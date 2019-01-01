BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Jota (La vida breve)

Manuel de Falla & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra & Eduardo Mata
COMPOSER: Manuel de Falla
ORCHESTRA: Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Eduardo Mata

More from this artist

Manuel de Falla Manuel de Falla
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from