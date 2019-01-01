BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 3 (Op.30) in D minor

Aleksandar Madžar & Sergei Rachmaninov & Great Symphony Orchestra of the All-Union Radio & Christian Knapp
PERFORMER: Aleksandar Madžar
COMPOSER: Sergei Rachmaninov
ORCHESTRA: Great Symphony Orchestra of the All-Union Radio
CONDUCTOR: Christian Knapp

