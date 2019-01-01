BBC Music is changing. Find out more

O mio babbino caro (Gianni Schicchi)

Giacomo Puccini & Renée Fleming & London Philharmonic Orchestra & Charles Mackerras
COMPOSER: Giacomo Puccini
SINGER: Renée Fleming
ORCHESTRA: London Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Charles Mackerras

