BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Water Music, Suite III in D (feat. Stuttgarter Kammerorchester & Karl Münchinger)

George Frideric Handel & Stuttgarter Kammerorchester & Karl Münchinger
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
FEATURED ARTIST: Stuttgarter Kammerorchester Karl Münchinger

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from