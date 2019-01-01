BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Konzertstuck for cello and orchestra in D major (Op.12)

Erno Dohnanyi & Dmitri Ferschtman & Radio Filharmonisch Orkest & Bernhard Klee
COMPOSER: Erno Dohnanyi
PERFORMER: Dmitri Ferschtman
ORCHESTRA: Radio Filharmonisch Orkest
CONDUCTOR: Bernhard Klee

More from this artist

Erno Dohnanyi Erno Dohnanyi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from