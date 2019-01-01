BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Cantata no. 63 BWV.63 (Christen, atzet diesen Tag) (feat. English Baroque Soloists & Sir John Eliot Gardiner)

Monteverdi Choir & Johann Sebastian Bach & English Baroque Soloists & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
PERFORMER: Monteverdi Choir
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
FEATURED ARTIST: English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner

