BBC Music is changing. Find out more

O Come, All Ye Faithful (feat. Choir of King’s College, Cambridge)

John Francis Wade & Choir of King’s College, Cambridge & Sir David Willcocks
PERFORMER: John Francis Wade
FEATURED ARTIST: Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
COMPOSER: Sir David Willcocks

More from this artist

John Francis Wade John Francis Wade
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from