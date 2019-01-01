BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Angels from the Realms of Glory (feat. James Montgomery & Reginald Jacques)

Choir of King’s College, Cambridge & James Montgomery & Reginald Jacques
PERFORMER: Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
FEATURED ARTIST: James Montgomery Reginald Jacques

More from this artist

Choir of King’s College, Cambridge Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from