Concerto no.2 in D major H.7b.2 for cello and orchestra

Joseph Haydn & France Springuel & Antoni Ros‐Marbà & Radio Kamerorkest
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
PERFORMER: France Springuel
CONDUCTOR: Antoni Ros‐Marbà
ORCHESTRA: Radio Kamerorkest

Joseph Haydn
