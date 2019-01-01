BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Carol of the Bells; The Sleigh à la Russe'

Mykola Leontovych & Richard Kountz & Judy Loman & Howard Cable & Toronto Children’s Chorus
COMPOSER: Mykola Leontovych Richard Kountz
PERFORMER: Judy Loman
MUSIC ARRANGER: Howard Cable
CHOIR: Toronto Children’s Chorus
ENSEMBLE: Toronto Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Jean Ashworth Bartle

Mykola Leontovych
