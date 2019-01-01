BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto for cello and orchestra no. 1 (Op.33) in A minor

Camille Saint‐Saëns & Anatoli Krastev & Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Vassil Kazandjiev
COMPOSER: Camille Saint‐Saëns
PERFORMER: Anatoli Krastev
ORCHESTRA: Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Vassil Kazandjiev

More from this artist

Camille Saint‐Saëns Camille Saint‐Saëns
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from