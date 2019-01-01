BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Tornami a vagheggiar (Alcina)

George Frideric Handel & Danielle de Niese & Les Arts Florissants & William Christie
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Danielle de Niese
ORCHESTRA: Les Arts Florissants
CONDUCTOR: William Christie

