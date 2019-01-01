BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Amahl and the Night Visitors (excerpt)

Gian Carlo Menotti & Ike Hawkersmith & Kirsten Gunlogson & Dean Anthony & Todd Thomas
COMPOSER: Gian Carlo Menotti
SINGER: Ike Hawkersmith Kirsten Gunlogson Dean Anthony Todd Thomas Kevin Short Bart LeFan
CHOIR: Chicago Symphony Chorus Nashville Symphony Chorus
ORCHESTRA: Nashville Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Alastair Willis

Gian Carlo Menotti
