Swing Baby Swing

Duke Ellington & Rex Stewart, c; Freddy Jenkins, t; Johnny Hodges, as; Harry Carney, bs; Duke Ellington, p; Brick Fleagle, g; Hayes Alvis, b; Jack Maisel, d. 7 July 1937
