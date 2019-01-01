BBC Music is changing. Find out more

En Rose sa jeg skyde (I saw a rose spring forth)

Anonymous & Paul Hoxbro & Michael Praetorius & Hansen, U. & Fionian Chamber Choir
COMPOSER: Anonymous
PERFORMER: Paul Hoxbro
MUSIC ARRANGER: Michael Praetorius
AUTHOR: Hansen, U.
CHOIR: Fionian Chamber Choir
DIRECTOR: Alice Granum
