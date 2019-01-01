BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto grosso in G minor, Op 6 No 8, 'per la notte di Natale'

Arcangelo Corelli & Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra & Roy Goodman
COMPOSER: Arcangelo Corelli
ORCHESTRA: Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Roy Goodman

