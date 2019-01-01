BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Symphony No.27 in G major [Allegro molto; Andante (Siciliano); Finale] (feat. Vilmos Tátrai & Hungarian Chamber Orchestra)

Joseph Haydn & Vilmos Tátrai & Hungarian Chamber Orchestra
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
FEATURED ARTIST: Vilmos Tátrai Hungarian Chamber Orchestra

