BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Cuban Connection

Guy Barker, t; Malcolm Griffiths, tb; Peter King, as; Art Themen, Don Weller, ts; Stan Tracey, p; Dave Green, b; Clark Tracey, d. 30 Nov 1993. & Stan Tracey
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from