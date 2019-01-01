BBC Music is changing. Find out more

"Where'er you walk" Jupiter's air from Act II, Scene 3 of the opera "Semele"

George Frideric Handel & Matthew White & Arte dei Suonatori & Eduardo López Banzo
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Matthew White
ENSEMBLE: Arte dei Suonatori
CONDUCTOR: Eduardo López Banzo

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from