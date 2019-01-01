BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Variations on a theme by Rossini for cello and piano [1942]

Bohuslav Martinu & Leonid Gorokhov & Irini Nikitina
COMPOSER: Bohuslav Martinu
PERFORMER: Leonid Gorokhov Irini Nikitina

More from this artist

Bohuslav Martinu Bohuslav Martinu
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from