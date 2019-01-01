BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Motet "Coelestes angelici chori"

Henricus Albicastro & Guy de Mey & Ensemble 415 & Chiara Banchini
COMPOSER: Henricus Albicastro
SINGER: Guy de Mey
ENSEMBLE: Ensemble 415
CONDUCTOR: Chiara Banchini
