BBC Music is changing. Find out more

"Dies Irae" and "Bugles Sang" from War Requiem

Benjamin Britten & Simon Preston & Bach Choir & London Symphony Chorus & Highgate School Choir
COMPOSER: Benjamin Britten
PERFORMER: Simon Preston
CHOIR: Bach Choir London Symphony Chorus Highgate School Choir
ORCHESTRA: London Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Benjamin Britten
SINGER: Dietrich Fischer‐Dieskau

More from this artist

Benjamin Britten Benjamin Britten
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from