The Comedians, Op. 26: Galop (feat. Kirill Kondrashin)

RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra & Dmitri Kabalevsky & Kirill Kondrashin
PERFORMER: RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Dmitri Kabalevsky
FEATURED ARTIST: Kirill Kondrashin

