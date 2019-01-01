BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Italian Concerto in F major, BWV 971 (1st mvt) (feat. Chamber Orchestra of Europe)

Sir András Schiff & Johann Sebastian Bach & Chamber Orchestra of Europe
PERFORMER: Sir András Schiff
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
FEATURED ARTIST: Chamber Orchestra of Europe

