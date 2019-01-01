BBC Music is changing. Find out more

A Christmas Overture

Nigel Hess & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & John Rutter
COMPOSER: Nigel Hess
ORCHESTRA: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: John Rutter

