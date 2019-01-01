BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Eugene Onegin - lyric scenes in 3 acts (Op.24), Act 2 sc.1, no.?; Waltz ... (feat. Sir Antonio Pappano)

Orchestra of the Academy of Santa Cecilia, Rome & Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky & Sir Antonio Pappano
PERFORMER: Orchestra of the Academy of Santa Cecilia, Rome
COMPOSER: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
FEATURED ARTIST: Sir Antonio Pappano

