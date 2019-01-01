BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Part-song book - 4 madrigals for mixed chorus [1959]

Bohuslav Martinu & Danish National Radio Choir & Stefan Parkman
COMPOSER: Bohuslav Martinu
CHOIR: Danish National Radio Choir
CONDUCTOR: Stefan Parkman

More from this artist

Bohuslav Martinu Bohuslav Martinu
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from