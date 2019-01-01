BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Sinfonia from Christmas Oratorio (BWV.248)

Johann Sebastian Bach & Kringkastingsorkestret & Ketil Haugsand
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
ORCHESTRA: Kringkastingsorkestret
CONDUCTOR: Ketil Haugsand

Johann Sebastian Bach
