BBC Music is changing. Find out more

A Little Night Music: Send in the clowns (feat. Stephen Sondheim, Keith Lockhart & Maria Friedman)

BBC Concert Orchestra & Stephen Sondheim & Keith Lockhart & Maria Friedman
PERFORMER: BBC Concert Orchestra
FEATURED ARTIST: Stephen Sondheim Keith Lockhart Maria Friedman

More from this artist

BBC Concert Orchestra BBC Concert Orchestra
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from