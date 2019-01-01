BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Stille Nacht (Silent night) (feat. Christine Brewer, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Jiří Bělohlávek)

Franz Xaver Gruber & Christine Brewer & BBC Symphony Orchestra & Jiří Bělohlávek
PERFORMER: Franz Xaver Gruber
FEATURED ARTIST: Christine Brewer BBC Symphony Orchestra Jiří Bělohlávek

Franz Xaver Gruber Franz Xaver Gruber
